As India celebrates Independence Day, skies fill with colourful kites in a cherished tradition symbolising freedom and patriotism. This practice has historical roots in the freedom struggle and is now a vibrant part of the national festivities.

Today, August 15, colourful kites fill the skies across the country, as children and adults gather on terraces, balconies and open spaces in cities and villages to take part in the cherished tradition of kite-flying. Children run with spools in their hands as families gather on terraces, and enthusiasts compete in flying their kites higher and higher in the sky. Cheers rise whenever one kite cuts another. The sound of laughter and excitement spreads from one rooftop to another.

It is not just a sport or a childhood pastime for many Indians but rather a celebration of freedom and expression of patriotism. Markets come alive with kites in different shapes, sizes and designs, with many carrying tricolour patterns, patriotic slogans and messages celebrating the nation.

For children and adults alike, choosing a kite and taking it to the rooftop is an eagerly awaited part of the festivities. Delhi Tourism itself lists kite-flying among the attractions associated with Independence Day celebrations.

A Symbol of Resistance and Freedom

The kite-flying connection with India's freedom movement gives the tradition a deeper meaning. During the protests against the Simon Commission in 1928, kites were used to carry messages opposing British rule. Slogans such as 'Simon Go Back' appeared on kites. A kite could rise above streets, police restrictions and crowded gatherings. Its message could be seen from a distance. In this sense, the sky itself became a place where Indians could express resistance.

Kites, which once carried messages of resistance into the skies, gradually acquired a new meaning after India gained independence in 1947. Kite flying thus became more than a recreational activity; it emerged as a vibrant expression of patriotism, unity and the enduring spirit of freedom.

Perhaps no object captures the idea of independence quite as simply as a kite. In fact, on January 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'International Kite Festival (IKF) 2026' at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, according to the Gujarat CMO.

A Modern Celebration of Unity and Culture

The tricolour has further strengthened this symbolism. In the days before August 15, markets often fill with kites bearing the colours of the national flag, patriotic messages and images associated with India.

In India, the kite became woven into regional cultures in different ways. Gujarat, for instance, is internationally known for its Uttarayan celebrations, when rooftops across the state are transformed into spaces for kite flying and competition.

Families sit together, sharing food and laughter as they take turns flying kites and enjoying the Independence Day celebrations. For many, the rooftop becomes a place where members of the family gather, enjoying music, delicious food, and the festive atmosphere.

Modern Kites and Safety Precautions

The modern kites are no longer limited to a simple diamond-shaped paper design. Tricolour kites, kites carrying portraits of national heroes, political messages, cartoons and social campaigns appear in different places.

Kite flying must be enjoyed responsibly. Certain forms of sharp or dangerous kite string can injure people and animals, while flying near electricity lines can be hazardous. Safety authorities have repeatedly advised people to avoid power lines and unsafe locations while flying kites.

As the 80th Independence Day is celebrated today, kite enthusiasts and makers gear up for the festivities. Kite markets come alive with colourful designs, drawing makers and enthusiasts from across India and around the world. (ANI)