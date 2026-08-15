As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, patriotic music plays a vital role. This playlist includes timeless classics like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' and modern hits like 'Teri Mitti', 'Ae Watan', and A.R. Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with celebrations taking place across the country. From flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes to patriotic events, the day brings people together to remember India's freedom struggle and celebrate the country.

Music has always been an important part of these celebrations. Over the years, several patriotic songs have become closely linked with Independence Day, with some of them continuing to remain popular across generations.

Patriotic Songs for Your Independence Day Playlist

From classics such as 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' to newer songs like 'Ae Watan' and 'Teri Mitti', here are some songs that can be part of your Independence Day playlist.

1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

One of India's most loved patriotic songs, 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' is remembered for its tribute to Indian soldiers. The song remains a popular choice during Independence Day and Republic Day programmes.

2. Maa Tujhe Salaam

A.R. Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has become one of the best-known patriotic songs in modern Indian music. Its powerful music and lyrics make it a popular choice for Independence Day celebrations.

3. Vande Mataram

A.R. Rahman's rendition of 'Vande Mataram' brings a strong feeling of national pride. The song continues to be played at patriotic events and cultural programmes across the country.

4. Ae Watan

Featuring in the film 'Raazi', 'Ae Watan' is a soulful song about love for the country. Its emotional lyrics have made it a popular choice for Independence Day performances and tributes.

5. Teri Mitti

From 'Kesari', 'Teri Mitti' pays tribute to soldiers and their sacrifice for the country. The emotional song has become a familiar part of patriotic playlists.

6. Sandese Aate Hain

The song from 'Border' focuses on the emotions of soldiers who are away from their families. 'Sandese Aate Hain' remains closely linked with India's armed forces and patriotic occasions.

7. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Featured in 'Roja', 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai' celebrates the country and its beauty. Its simple lyrics and soothing music make it a fitting choice for Independence Day.

8. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

From 'Swades', 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' captures the emotional bond between a person and their homeland. The song offers a quieter and more reflective choice for an Independence Day playlist.