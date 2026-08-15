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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Scores Career-Best ₹21 Crore Opening
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Awarapan 2 has made a blockbuster start at the box office, with Emraan Hashmi's comeback sequel earning around ₹21 crore on day one and surpassing the lifetime collection of the 2007 original
Awarapan 2 Opens to Over ₹21 Crore
Awarapan 2 has made a strong debut at the box office, earning more than ₹21 crore net on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film has immediately become the highest-grossing entry in the Awarapan franchise.
The sequel has also crossed the lifetime collection of the 2007 film Awarapan within just a few hours of its release. The original film, which starred Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, earned around ₹7.76 crore during its entire theatrical run.
The impressive opening also puts Awarapan 2 among the notable Bollywood openers of 2026. The film has comfortably outperformed Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released on the same day.
Emraan Hashmi Scores His Biggest-Ever Opening
The success of Awarapan 2 marks a major box office milestone for Emraan Hashmi. The film has delivered the biggest opening day of his career, surpassing the records set by his earlier films.
Before Awarapan 2, Emraan's best opening came with Baadshaho, which collected ₹12.60 crore on its first day in 2017. Raaz 2 had earlier opened to ₹10.35 crore in 2012.
Awarapan 2 has gone well beyond both figures. The film was reportedly selling more than 20,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow throughout Friday, indicating strong audience interest despite the absence of a conventional superstar-led cast.
Awarapan 2 Brings Back Shivam Pandit
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, one of the most memorable characters of his career.
The film also features Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky in important roles. While the sequel has received mixed-to-positive responses from audiences and critics, Emraan Hashmi's performance and the film's overall tone have emerged as some of its key talking points.
The original Awarapan had a modest theatrical run, opening at just ₹79 lakh and collecting around ₹2.88 crore over its first weekend. In comparison, Awarapan 2 has already surpassed its lifetime collection on day one, giving the franchise a dramatic turnaround at the box office.
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