Awarapan 2 has made a strong debut at the box office, earning more than ₹21 crore net on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film has immediately become the highest-grossing entry in the Awarapan franchise.

The sequel has also crossed the lifetime collection of the 2007 film Awarapan within just a few hours of its release. The original film, which starred Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, earned around ₹7.76 crore during its entire theatrical run.

The impressive opening also puts Awarapan 2 among the notable Bollywood openers of 2026. The film has comfortably outperformed Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released on the same day.