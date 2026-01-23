- Home
Age differences between celebrity couples often spark curiosity and debate among fans. Here’s a closer look at the age gap between popular star heroes and their wives, revealing some surprising facts.
Senior Stars
Senior heroes like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna have age gaps with their wives ranging from 3 to 9 years, proving that love knows no age.
Mahesh Babu - Namrata
Mahesh Babu and Namrata are a unique couple, as she is 4 years older. Meanwhile, Power Star Pawan Kalyan has a 9-year age gap with his wife, Anna Lezhneva.
Young Tiger NTR - Lakshmi Pranathi (9-year gap)
Younger stars also have varied age gaps. NTR and Rana have 9 and 7-year gaps, while Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have 3-4 year gaps between their wives ages. Varun Tej is just 1 year older than his wife Lavanya Tripathi.
