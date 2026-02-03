Simbu Net Worth: How Rich Is Kollywood Star Today? Birthday Special Feature
Simbu, a leading mass actor in the Tamil film industry, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Let's take a look at his net worth in this feature.
Actor Simbu Birthday
Simbu, a child star, became a multi-talented artist as a lyricist, singer, director, and dancer. He's one of Kollywood's most versatile actors after legends like Kamal Haasan.
Simbu's Comeback
After a series of heartbreaks, Simbu turned to spirituality. Many thought his career was over, but he made a solid comeback with 'Maanaadu,' which grossed over 100 crores.
Arasan Simbu
Simbu is now busy shooting for 'Arasan' and has signed films with top directors. Fans hope 'Arasan' will be the start of a successful run, much like the Dhanush-Vetrimaaran combo.
Simbu's Net Worth
Meanwhile, details about Simbu's net worth are grabbing attention. His total assets are estimated to be around ₹100 to ₹120 crore. He owns a multi-crore bungalow in Chennai.
Simbu Buys a House in Dubai
He reportedly charges ₹20 to ₹30 crore per film and owns luxury cars like a Vellfire and Mini Cooper. He also recently bought a new villa in Dubai near actor Ajith's house.
