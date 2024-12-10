Entertainment

Simbu-Nayanthara to Simbu-Hansika-9 Kollywood's Famous Love Breakups

Kamal - Srividya

Kamal and Srividya's love story remained unfulfilled.

Simbu - Nayanthara

Simbu and Nayanthara's romance blossomed during Vallavan but ended in a breakup.

Prabhudeva - Nayanthara

Nayanthara's relationship with Prabhudeva after Simbu also ended.

Simbu - Hansika

Simbu and Hansika's romance during Vaalu, like the film, flopped.

Anirudh - Andrea

Anirudh and Andrea's passionate romance ended with Andrea initiating the breakup.

Siddharth - Samantha

Samantha and Siddharth's relationship also met with failure.

Jai - Anjali

Jai and Anjali's sincere relationship ended due to disagreements.

Vishal - Varalaxmi

Varalaxmi broke up with Vishal due to conflicts.

Kavin - Losliya

Kavin and Losliya's Bigg Boss romance ended after the show.

