Simbu-Nayanthara to Simbu-Hansika-9 Kollywood's Famous Love Breakups

Entertainment
Kamal and Srividya's love story remained unfulfilled.
Simbu and Nayanthara's romance blossomed during Vallavan but ended in a breakup.
Nayanthara's relationship with Prabhudeva after Simbu also ended.
Simbu and Hansika's romance during Vaalu, like the film, flopped.
Anirudh and Andrea's passionate romance ended with Andrea initiating the breakup.
Samantha and Siddharth's relationship also met with failure.
Jai and Anjali's sincere relationship ended due to disagreements.
Varalaxmi broke up with Vishal due to conflicts.
Kavin and Losliya's Bigg Boss romance ended after the show.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma to make film debut; SEE pics
Jhanak Spoiler Alert: Shocking engagement after leaving Anirudh
Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024
Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 Richest south actresses net worth