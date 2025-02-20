Dragon REVIEW: Simbu declares Pradeep Ranganathan's film 'Blockbuster'; read his reaction

Dragon Movie First Review: Actor Simbu has given his first review after watching the movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Dragon Movie Still

Pradeep Ranganathan rose to fame as a hero with the movie Love Today. Following the blockbuster success of that film, Pradeep has been receiving numerous offers to star as a hero. Dragon is one such film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who previously directed the super hit film Oh My Kadavule. This film is produced by AGS Entertainment.

Dragon Movie Cast

Anupama Parameswaran and Gayathri Lokesh star opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in Dragon. With a large star cast including Sneha, Mysskin, and VJ Chithra, the music is composed by Leon James. Pradeep E Ragav is the film's editor. Amidst high expectations, Dragon is set to release on February 21st.

Pradeep Ranganathan in Dragon

Promotions for Dragon are in full swing. Made on a budget of approximately 37 crores, advance bookings are brisk, exceeding 1 crore rupees. This suggests a strong opening day collection. Actor Simbu shared his review of Dragon on his X platform.

Simbu Watches Dragon

Simbu declared Dragon a 'Blockbuster.' This short and sweet review has further heightened expectations. Ashwath Marimuthu will next direct Simbu in a film titled God of Love, also produced by AGS Entertainment.

