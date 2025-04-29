'Kingdom': Vijay Deverakonda to drop FIRST single on THIS date
The much-awaited film Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, continues to build excitement with the announcement of its first single promo
Promo Announcement for First Single: Following the buzz created by the teaser of Kingdom, the makers have announced that the first single’s promo, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, will be released on April 30, accompanied by a striking new poster of Vijay Deverakonda.
Fan Anticipation and Teaser Impact: The teaser, which showcased intense visuals of war and oppression, has already generated strong reactions from fans, especially with Vijay Deverakonda's powerful transformation as a rebellious leader. His intense dialogue from the teaser has struck a chord with audiences.
Innovative Promotions and New Release Date: Kingdom is setting new trends by being the first to feature an AI-crafted thematic video for its soundtrack. Initially scheduled for March 28, the film is now set to release in theatres on May 30.