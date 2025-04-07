Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday photos and Vijay Deverakonda's instagram post fuels dating rumors

Read Full Gallery

Amid dating speculations, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share photos with strikingly similar backdrops, sparking intrigue among fans online.

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in style, sharing stunning pictures from her beach vacation in Oman. Fans were quick to notice striking similarities between her photos and those shared by Vijay Deverakonda, sparking fresh dating rumors. While the duo has remained tight-lipped, their posts have fueled speculation once again.

Rashmika Mandanna shared her pictures from her birthday bash which showcased serene beaches, sunsets, and vibrant flowers, capturing her joyful celebration. This caught the attention of the viewers. ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 29th Birthday With Serene Getaway in Salalah, Oman

Within a few hours, Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post featured similar backdrops, including white sands and blue parasols. Fans couldn’t help but connect the dots, wondering if the two were vacationing together.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

Netizens flooded the comments sections of their posts, pointing out identical elements in the backgrounds. Comments like “Same beach, same place” and “Are you with Vijay?” added to the intrigue. This isn’t the first time their simultaneous travel photos have sparked dating rumors. ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna rings in birthday at Oman; shares lovely pictures

A Bond Beyond the Screen

The duo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is known for their convincing chemistry since on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika Mandanna has many times openly spoken about her respect for Vijay and their close bond. Despite frequent appearances and shared moments, they continue to keep their relationship status private.

