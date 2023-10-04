Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian SUPER-BOLD Bikini photos: Socialite's revealing pictures accentuate her hour-glass figure

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, a media mogul, and entrepreneur, is known for her influential presence in fashion and beauty. Her rise to fame began with reality TV and has since evolved into a global brand

    article_image1

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian wore a Barbiecore pink logo-printed terrycloth Chanel bikini and accessorized it with a matching long-sleeve coverup draped below her shoulders. 

    article_image4

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    article_image5

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian in a white body-con monokini looks incredibly chic and alluring. The monokini, snugly hugging her hourglass figure, showcases her curves beautifully, with the white color accentuating her tan and creating a striking contrast

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    As she enjoys the beach, her demeanor radiates confidence and relaxation. The sun-kissed glow of her skin harmonizes with the ocean's hues, creating a picturesque scene

    article_image7

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian in a nude-colored bikini, taking a mirror selfie, emanates a sultry and confident aura. The bikini's neutral hue complements her skin tone, creating a seamless, almost second-skin appearance. Her hourglass figure and curvaceous silhouette is showcased, with the bikini bottoms accentuating her hips and the top highlighting her bust

    article_image8

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian in a white bikini at a sea beach appears stunning and elegant. The white bikini contrast beautifully against her tanned skin, creating a striking visual effect. Her hourglass figure and curvaceous physique is on full display, with the bikini bottoms accentuating her well-proportioned hips and the top highlighting her bust

    article_image9

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian in showcases her toned and curvaceous body. She has a voluptuous figure with a small waist and ample hips, which is accentuated by the bikini bottoms. Her bikini top highlights her bust, and her overall look would exude confidence and glamour

    article_image10

    Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In a sparkly bikini Kim Kardashian, the American socialite looked her sexiest best who is best known for her hourglass figure and curvaceous physique

