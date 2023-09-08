Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: SKIMS founder flaunts her hourglass curves in tiny gold bikini

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    The mother-of-four, Kim Kardashian, did two poses in front of a mirror as she showed off her perfect physique, captioning the post 'All that glitters is gold.' She recently enjoyed a night out with her kids at Beyonce's Los Angeles concert.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 'KUWTK' alum Kim Kardashian flaunted her hourglass curves in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 42-year-old SKIMS founder flaunted her amazing physique in a tiny gold bikini that emphasised her ample bust and flat midriff.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian posed before a mirror, admiring her athletic form, and captioned the photo, 'All that glitters is gold.' 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The mother-of-four had her long raven locks split in the centre and cascading down her back, as she recently enjoyed a night out at Beyonce's Los Angeles performance. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian is spotted getting ready for a bike ride in her seductive golden bikini. Her toned abs are more noticeable in this side-on shot.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    This social media superstar looks hot even as she casually stares at her phone in her gorgeous golden bikini.

    article_image7

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Earlier this week, the reality star shared a carousel recap of herself attending one of Beyoncé's Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour concerts on Instagram. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The SKIMS creator appeared for the cover shot with her family, which included daughter North West, niece Penelope Scotland Disick, and sister Khloé Kardashian. Beyoncé had requested that the women wear silver for her birthday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details RBA

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'? rkn

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'?

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan vma

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan

    Prithviraj Sukumaran pens special note on daughter Ally's 9th birthday; shares family picture on social media anr

    Prithviraj Sukumaran pens special note on daughter Ally's 9th birthday; drops family picture

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit Its special says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on son in law of India reference avv

    G20 Summit: 'It's special,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak on 'son-in-law of India' reference

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday snt

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week ATG

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Swagatam India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH snt

    'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon