  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG! Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch)

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the latest video, Kim Kardashian showed off her luxury cars which were painted the same grey colour to match her mansion in Los Angeles.

    Vogue recently interviewed reality TV star Kim Kardashian, where she gave them a tour of her mansion in Los Angeles. She showed off her kid's rooms and her living room. Kim gave her fans a view of some cute scrapbooks she put together for all her four kids. 
     

    Kim also showed her parking area where we saw three of her most luxury cars: Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Maybach. All of her cars were painted the same colour (Grey) to match her mansion in Los Angeles.
     

    "I've always been a car girl," Kim described. "I love cars and I wanted something different. I wanted my cars to kind of blend in. My house is gray and I wanted them to kind of match the house, so I did all gray cars instead of the typical matte silver that I used to do."
     

    Kim went on to have a very relatable talk about each car, saying, "I put out my three faves, my Lamborghini Urus, which it has this kit on the front of it so it looks a little different. My Rolls Royce, is gray also, it's a ghost, it has the cutest little crystal lady and I just think that's so unique. And then my favorite baby ever-ever-ever is the Maybach sedan, I love everything about it, I loved painting the emblem gray, if I were to pick one, that's my baby, right there." Also Read: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    According to a report published in TMZ, it is mentioned that Kim has custom her cars and have a makeover to all three of them. She spent up to $100,000 and was done by Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles. Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

    It is said that Kim's each car took more than a month to complete because they had to take them apart, apply the colour, and put them back together. Kim's Lamborghini Urus took the longest time. Also Read: Kim Kardashian is back with her family; watch first trailer of The Kardashians

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court pleas against the film dismissed drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court; pleas against the film dismissed

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar too drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    Pawan Kalyan Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi drb

    Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to not release in Hindi?

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this RCB

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu to replace Kamal Haasan? Read this

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video RCB

    Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine s president Zelenskyy demands clear security guarantees from Russia gcw

    Ukraine's president Zelenskyy demands 'clear' security guarantees from Russia

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only gcw

    Karnataka HC says wearing religious garments confined to students only

    Money laundering case Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 gcw

    Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls NCP leader Sharad Pawar extends support post Nawab Malik s arrest gcw

    Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    Tejas fighter jets to debut at multinational air exercise

    Tejas fighter jets to debut at multinational air exercise in UK

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon