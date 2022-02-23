OMG! Kim Kardashian paid over $100,000 to paint her expensive cars to match her mansion (Watch)

In the latest video, Kim Kardashian showed off her luxury cars which were painted the same grey colour to match her mansion in Los Angeles.

Vogue recently interviewed reality TV star Kim Kardashian, where she gave them a tour of her mansion in Los Angeles. She showed off her kid's rooms and her living room. Kim gave her fans a view of some cute scrapbooks she put together for all her four kids.



Kim also showed her parking area where we saw three of her most luxury cars: Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Maybach. All of her cars were painted the same colour (Grey) to match her mansion in Los Angeles.



"I've always been a car girl," Kim described. "I love cars and I wanted something different. I wanted my cars to kind of blend in. My house is gray and I wanted them to kind of match the house, so I did all gray cars instead of the typical matte silver that I used to do."



Kim went on to have a very relatable talk about each car, saying, "I put out my three faves, my Lamborghini Urus, which it has this kit on the front of it so it looks a little different. My Rolls Royce, is gray also, it's a ghost, it has the cutest little crystal lady and I just think that's so unique. And then my favorite baby ever-ever-ever is the Maybach sedan, I love everything about it, I loved painting the emblem gray, if I were to pick one, that's my baby, right there."

According to a report published in TMZ, it is mentioned that Kim has custom her cars and have a makeover to all three of them. She spent up to $100,000 and was done by Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles.