    Kim Kardashian is back with her family; watch first trailer of The Kardashians

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
    The Kardashians' first trailer is out, in which we see Kim preparing for SNL and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker

    The famous Kardashian-Jenner family is making a comeback on Hulu on April 14. A few hours ago, Hulu shared the first official teaser for The Kardashians, which has some major Kardashian's family events. 

    The video shows Kim Kardashian and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. Last we saw all of them in the popular show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended last year in summer. 
     

    In the video, we can see Kim saying, "Can you believe this is day one?" The new video features glimpses of Kim getting ready for Saturday Night Live and moments from Kourtney Kardashian's October engagement to Travis Barker.
     

    "This makes me so happy," Kris tells Kourtney and Travis after the proposal. "She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," Kim jokes. Check out the video here 

    While Travis Barker occurs multiple times in the video, Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, is absent. It is said that the Hulu show will take up where the E! cameras left off, with Kim facing problems with now ex-husband Kanye West and her following her goals of becoming an attorney. Also Read: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Currently, Kim, 41, is reportedly dating Pete Davidson, the SNL actor. Kanye West has called out Pete and publicly accused him of being a home breaker. Kanye allegedly had also harassed' ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

