Actor Akshay Kumar met Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and praised his government. He lauded the state's progress in solar energy, Jaipur's infrastructure, and its unique hospitality, recalling an anecdote from a past film shoot in Rajasthan.

Actor Akshay Kumar met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday at the Chief Minister's residence. It was a courtesy call.

Actor Praises Rajasthan's Development

Praising the state government, Akshay said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Rajasthan is rapidly reaching new heights. He said unprecedented work has been done in the field of solar energy. Akshay also appreciated Jaipur's infrastructure, noting that it has undergone significant changes.

'Learn Hospitality from Rajasthan': Akshay Kumar

Sharing an anecdote from a past shoot, Akshay recalled an incident at Chomu Palace. "This isn't my first time here. I've shot around ten films in Rajasthan during my career," he told ANI.

The ace star added that Rajasthan's warm and welcoming atmosphere is unique. If anyone wants to learn hospitality, they should learn from here.

"I was telling our Chief Minister a short story. Once, while shooting at Chomu Palace, I went out to exercise at 4:30 in the morning, as I usually do. It was quite cold. A watchman saw me, took off his blanket and said, 'Please take this, you are our guest.' The hospitality here is truly amazing," he said.

Commends Heritage Preservation Efforts

He praised the state government's decisions regarding the preservation of historical buildings.

Future Film Shoots in Rajasthan

The actor said he has shot many films at various locations in Rajasthan and will continue to come to the state for future film shoots. (ANI)