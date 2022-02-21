Did Kim Kardashian make $20 million from her infamous sex tape?

A notorious sex tape broker from Hollywood has claimed that Kim Kardashian made over $20 million from her infamous sex tape with Ray J. He further revealed she wanted to beat Paris Hilton. Meanwhile, Kim, on Monday, shared new pictures of her enjoying a dip in the pool in a black bikini.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been a lot in the news lately. Whether it is about her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Kanye West or her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kim has been making headlines these days. And once again, she has got the centre stage. But this time around, it is neither about Kanye nor Pete. In fact, it has a lot to do with her infamous sex tape with singer-actor Ray J that surfaced in the early 2000s.

Kim Kardashian reportedly made $20 million from the infamous sex tape of her with ex-boyfriend Ray J, claimed Kevin Blatt, Hollywood's one of the most notorious sex tape brokers. In an interview with The Sun, Blatt claimed that Ray J was “eager” to strike a deal in 2006 with him and that he offered Blatt a chance to buy the tape. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian wishes Valentine’s Day in black and pink bikinis; spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date

Kim Kardashian had briefly dated actor-singer Ray J in the early 2000s. Kim, back then, was working for Ray J’s Brandy Melville as a stylist for Brandy Melville.

Kevin Blatt further claimed that it was a childhood friend of his who had informed him of the sex tape’s existence. The 52-year-old friend was working with Adult Video News at the time. He further claimed that he was unaware of who Ray J was, however, he decided upon meeting him because he was the brother of Brandy Melville, R&B singer Brandy Melville. Ray J and Blatt then met at a local Cheesecake Factory over lunch to learn more about the video’s contents, claimed the broker. ALSO READ: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

Kevin Blatt further claimed that Ray J told him about having captured a video of his sexual encounter with a woman, whom neither Blatt nor his friend who accompanied him for the meeting, were aware of. The woman tuned out to be Kim Kardashian, who was a relatively unknown fashion stylist back then and was close friends with Paris Hilton. It was Blatt who had felicitated ‘one Night in Paris’, the sex tape of Paris Hilton with Rick Salomon, ‘One Night In Paris’.

He further claimed that Ray J told him Kim Kardashian wanted to release the tape for free. However, Kevin Blatt advised against it to Ray J. "Ray J told me, 'She wants to be bigger than Paris,’” Blatt claimed. "I told him, ‘Ray J, you cannot let her release it for free - don’t let her do that.” Blatt also claimed that even though there is no clarity as to how much must have been made through the sex tape, Kim Kardashian alone must have made at least $20 million from it. ALSO READ: It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s infamous tape is said to have been filmed in 2002 when Kim was on a vacation to Cabo, Mexico, with him to celebrate her 22nd birthday. The tape was, however, released in 2017. And some eight months after that, Kim and her family were seen in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

