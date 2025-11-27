Fatima Sana Shaikh has steadily emerged as one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers, delivering powerful roles across films and anthologies. As audiences gear up for her upcoming release Gustaakh Ishq, revisiting her standout performances.

With Gustaakh Ishq set for release, it is a perfect time to revisit Fatima Sana Shaikh's best performances. Known for her intense gazes, effortless charm, and diverse skills, Fatima has created a huge filmography in drama, comedy, and aforementioned genres. Here are seven of her commendable performances, along with where to watch them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Best Fatima Sana Shaikh Performances to Rewatch

1. Dangal (2016)

Fatima's character of wrestler Geeta Phogat is one of the most impactful performances in recent Bollywood. That physical transformation coupled with an emotional one got bulwarked in the viewer's mind.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

2. Ludo (2020)

In this story of dark comedy, she shines as Rashmi, a women going through chaos and bringing sudden twits. Her sincere and down-to-earth performance offsets the colorful quirkiness of the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

Fatima Sana gives a controlled and layered performance in the segment 'Majnu' of the anthology. A woman caught between duty and desire, she manages to convey much through the subtlest of expressions.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Thar (2022)

Amidst the tension and the unfolding of mysterious events in a sleepy desert town, Fatima plays Chetna in Thar, with a quite restrained performance that underscore and adds to the moody atmospheric feel of the movie.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020)

This lighthearted comedy shines a different side of Fatima as she plays Tulshi, a character full of playfulness and charm. Her spirited performance becomes the breath of fresh air that the typical family entertainer requires.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Dhak Dhak (2023)

Portraying Sky, a solo biker searching for freedom and meaning, Fatima Sana infuses this road trip film with vulnerability, courage, and a spark. Passionate yet rooted in emotion, her performance gives breath to the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Modern Love Mumbai (2022)

Fatima's turndown in the anthology diray "Raat Rani" see her painting the character of Lalzari, a woman putting together her life after being broken. Heartfelt, tender, and warm- it was an uplifting performance.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video