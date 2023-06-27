Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner elevates fashion with faux leather bikini range (PICTURES)

Kim Kardashian wore SKIMS's soon-to-be-launched black faux leather bikini in new Instagram pictures. The global icon and fashion diva serve a dose of hotness in the sexy and scintillating photos which are sensational and alluring and went viral on social media in a few hours.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian is revered and loved by all her global fans, who wait eagerly for her searing and sizzling outfit looks, bikini photos, the swimsuit looks. As soon as Kim Kardashian donned new black faux leather bikini pictures got posted by the fashion magnate, the images instantly went viral on Instagram in a few hours.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian knows how to share the sexiest photos, and her latest post is full of them as she is flaunting her cleavage, thighs and body in a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS faux leather black bikini.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian is giving a delectable view of her body by flaunting her sexy figure in a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS black faux leather bikini and bottom as she lies down on a male model in the grass, which is sensational.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post the hottest photographs of herself striking many tantalising poses while wearing a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS faux leather black bikini and bottom and lying down on a male model in the grass.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

In this photo, Kim Kardashian displays her well-maintained curvy body as she lies down with eyes closed on a male model in a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS black faux leather bra and bottoms with other models giving quirky poses in green grass.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian looks scintillating and sensuous, as she lies down on a pool lounging chair donning a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS black faux leather bralette and bottoms with black heeled boots.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous and stunning as she displays her toned abs, cleavage, and sexy body in a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS black faux leather bikini and bottom where two male models around her make her stand in the grass.

Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian is elevating beach fashion with this sizzling photo of herself donning a soon-to-be-launched SKIMS black faux leather bikini with bottoms as she turns sideways and gives a sultry pose thereby flaunting her cleavage, booty, abs and thighs.