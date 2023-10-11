Kim Kardashian HOT photos: 8 times SKIMS owner broke internet through her sultriness

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian was widely reported to have achieved billionaire status, largely due to her successful businesses, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS, as well as her reality TV career and other ventures

    article_image1

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    article_image2

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In early 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West. The divorce proceedings and the custody arrangements for their four children have been of significant public interest

    article_image3

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    Kim's shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims, continued to expand and gain popularity. It was known for its inclusive sizing and diverse marketing campaigns

    article_image4

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has been an advocate for criminal justice reform. She worked on multiple cases and even helped secure the release of several prisoners who were serving lengthy sentences for non-violent offenses

    article_image5

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian embarked on a journey to become a lawyer. She began studying law and apprenticeship with a law firm as part of her commitment to criminal justice reform

    article_image6

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian remained a prominent figure on social media platforms, especially Instagram, where she continued to have millions of followers and used her influence for various promotional and social causes

    article_image7

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's family expanded through the birth of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their family life and parenting decisions have been covered in the media

    article_image8

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In addition to her beauty and fashion businesses, Kim Kardashian has been involved in various business ventures, including fragrances, mobile apps, and collaborations with other brands

