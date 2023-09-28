Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    American media personality and actress Kim Kardashian is known for her bikini body. The 42-year-old model often flaunts her hourglass body on social media, and she serves as her own best spokesmodel for her Skims swimsuit range. Here are some of her best bikini pictures. 

    article_image1

    Kim Kardashian wore a Barbiecore pink logo-printed terrycloth Chanel bikini and accessorized it with a matching long-sleeve coverup draped below her shoulders. 

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian was spotted holidaying wearing a black bikini and holding her sunglasses above her head and smiling. 

    article_image3

    Kim once wore a gleaming golden bikini and showed off her trim form by striking a variety of postures in the pool. 

    article_image4

    Seems like Kim has a bikini in every colour. She flaunted the bright pink bikini from her brand SKIMS and also her summer tan while playing with her hair in the sun. 

    article_image5

    Kim yet again raised temperatures while she wore a blue bikini on a beach day. She wore shades that paired her look. 

    article_image6

    Kim showed how a bikini can shine on a hot body. Kim's unique white bikini which shined just like a diamond was the talk of the town. 

    article_image7

    Kim just loves her body and does not leave a chance to flaunt it. Her yet another swimsuit-bikini was baby pink with white borders. 

