    Khushi Kapoor raises temperature as she dazzles in thigh-slit black dress, see pictures

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    Khushi Kapoor recently graced a photoshoot in a striking black thigh-split structured dress, exuding regal vibes as she flaunted her flawless figure.

    article_image1

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    The youthful actress is renowned for captivating her audience with impactful appearances in a variety of stylish ensembles, consistently leaving her fans thrilled and eager for more.

    article_image2

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    In the latest photos, Khushi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in a structured dress that boasts a side thigh-split and a plunging neckline, showcasing her undeniable beauty.

    article_image3

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    As for accessories, Khushi Kapoor adorned herself with a stylish ear jewelry piece that extended gracefully from her ear lobe to the back.

    article_image4

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    For her makeup, Khushi Kapoor opted for a brownish hue for her lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow, complemented by perfectly defined eyeliner, enhancing her features with a sophisticated and polished touch.

    article_image5

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    Regarding her hair, Khushi Kapoor styled it in a mid-high bun, accentuated by a flick of perfectly curled hair gracefully positioned behind her ear, adding a chic and refined element to her overall look.

    article_image6

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is also the sister of Janhvi Kapoor. On the professional front, Khushi is poised to make her debut in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar-directed film, 'The Archies.'

    article_image7

    Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor

    'The Archies' is a film based on the Archie Comics, scheduled to hit theaters on December 7. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and other talented actors in lead roles.

