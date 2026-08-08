Anupam Kher marked 40 years of the blockbuster 'Karma', calling it a turning point that made him a commercial star. He recalled the privilege of working with Dilip Kumar and thanked director Subhash Ghai for the iconic role of Dr. Dang.

Anupam Kher on 40 Years of 'Karma'

Legendary actor Anupam Kher on Friday marked 40 years of the 1986 blockbuster 'Karma', recalling the film as a major turning point in his career and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the screen with iconic Bollywood star Dilip Kumar.

Kher looked back at his journey from being recognised as an actor with 'Saaransh' to becoming a commercial star with Subhash Ghai's 'Karma'. "40 YEARS OF KARMA! 40 years ago, KARMA happened! And what a blockbuster it was! What a film! What memories! What a turning point in my life!" Kher wrote on his Instagram handle.. 'Karma', released in 1986, directed by Subhash Ghai, features an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher.

From 'Saaransh' to a 'Commercial Star'

He recalled how 'Saaransh' had established him as an actor, while 'Karma' opened the doors to the larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. "#Saaransh had established me as an actor. But Subhash Ghai Sahab's KARMA made me a commercial star. Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. And I was loving every moment of it! " he added.

'The Privilege of Working with Dilip Kumar'

However, for the veteran actor, the biggest gift of 'Karma' was the opportunity to work with Dilip Kumar. "But the greatest gift Karma gave me was the privilege of working with the one and only Dilip Kumar Saab. To share the screen with him, to watch him perform from such close quarters, to learn from his silences, his pauses, his presence -- that was my real award," he said.

Gratitude for Dr. Dang

He also thanked filmmaker Subhash Ghai for trusting him with the role of Dr. Dang, a character that became an important milestone in his career. "Thank you, Subhash Ghai Sahab, for trusting me with Dr. Dang and for giving me an opportunity that changed the course of my career," Kher wrote.

Remembering one of the film's memorable moments, he also quoted his character's dialogue: "Is thappad ki goonj suni tumne, Dr. Dang?"

Reflecting on the enduring impact of the film, Kher concluded, "Some films give you success. Some give you memories. KARMA gave me both.... for a lifetime!" He wished the entire team of Karma on its 40th anniversary, signing off with, "Happy 40 years to the entire team of KARMA! Jai Ho!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DbxIBeOiz4Q/?hl=en

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently announced the completion of shooting for his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles and is slated for a post-Diwali theatrical release.

He also has the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel in the pipeline.The comedy sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. The sequel brings back Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvinn Dabass, who portrayed members of the Khosla family in the original film. Tara Sharma, who was also part of the 2006 film, has joined the cast for the upcoming sequel.