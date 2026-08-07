Indian para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, who clinched gold in the women's shot put F57 at the CWG 2026, called her win 'just a trailer'. The domestic violence survivor now has her sights set on the Asian Games and an Olympic gold medal.

Indian para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar said that the Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal is "just a trailer, and the movie is yet to come," while expressing her happiness over her achievement.

Dhankar scripted one of the most inspiring stories of the 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event, completing a remarkable journey from surviving domestic violence to standing atop the podium in Glasgow. The 40-year-old Indian para-athlete produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who claimed silver with a best effort of 8.65m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi settled for bronze with a throw of 8.19m, while fellow Indian Shilpa finished fourth.

'Movie is Yet to Come'

Speaking to ANI, Dhankar said her Commonwealth Games gold medal was only the beginning, with her next targets being the Asian Games and ultimately an Olympic gold. She credited her mother and the government for their support in her journey. "This Commonwealth gold is just a trailer. The movie is yet to come. The next target is the Asian Games. After that, I'll set my target straight for the Olympics, for a good gold. I am very happy with the gold medal. I give credit to my mother. And also to our government. They've supported a lot," she said.

A Historic First

She also expressed pride after becoming India's first-ever para-athletics gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, saying she was unaware of the historic significance of her achievement. She added that she feels fortunate to have achieved several firsts in her journey, including becoming Haryana's first female conductor. "I feel very happy. I didn't know that this gold medal of mine would become the first medal in the Commonwealth Games. I didn't know that. I thought someone else might have won it before. But when I found out that this is the first gold, I was very happy. When God made me a conductor, he made me the first female conductor in Haryana. Even when I brought the medal, I was the first one."

'A Very Good Feeling'

Dhankar expressed happiness at returning home and surprising children by showing up unannounced with the medals. She said winning Commonwealth Games gold exceeded her expectations and thanked the country for the immense love and support she received. "I'm happy to be home and meet the kids. The kids saw the medals. I came without telling them, didn't tell anyone, I just showed up. I came unannounced, so they got a surprise and became even happier," she said.

"I feel very good. I hadn't even thought that there would be a gold in the Commonwealth, and so much would happen. I feel very happy. The love our country has given, I didn't know that so much love is received. So it's a very good feeling," she added. (ANI)