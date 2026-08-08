The whole world is waiting for the trailer of Yash's new film, 'Toxic'. The launch event is creating a massive buzz, and everyone's asking why it's being released at exactly 7:01 PM. We've got the details on the secret timing.

Most people know by now that Rocking Star Yash's new film, 'Toxic', is having its trailer launch today at Bengaluru's AMB Mall. Geetu Mohandas has directed this film, which is a massive pan-world project, so expectations are sky-high. The trailer will drop at exactly 7:01 PM tonight. So, what's the big deal with this specific time?

Well, the secret is all about numerology. The team is launching the trailer at 7:01 PM because 7 plus 1 equals 8. And 8 is Yash's lucky number—his birthday is also on the 8th. You might ask, 'Why not just launch it at 8 PM?' The simple reason could be that 8 PM might be too late for the people attending the event.

But there's more to it. In Sanatana Dharma and yogic philosophy, the number 8 also stands for 'infinity' or 'Anantha' in Sanskrit. This means 'endless' or 'limitless'. It's a pretty solid logic, and it seems Yash chose this time very carefully.

This just goes to show how much thought Yash puts into his work. He is famous for his detailed planning for every project. Whether it's a film's muhurat or a teaser release, he always picks a unique date and time. This is what makes him stand out, don't you think?

So, the 'Toxic' trailer launch has created a huge buzz all over the world. In just a few hours, everyone will get to see what the hype is about. What makes it even more special is that the trailer is launching at Yash's chosen time, right here in his homeland.