Kangana Ranaut has changed her tone on Gen Z, calling the younger generation a “great asset” and India’s strength weeks after her controversial “Generation Gutter” remarks sparked backlash.

Kangana Ranaut seems to have toned down her views regarding Gen Z following criticism regarding her previous comments on young protesters. During a talk to a The Indian Express journalists in front of the Parliament on Friday, the actress turned politician took a different view of the younger generation, describing them as a significant asset to the country and appreciating their association with the Indian culture.

She is the BJP MP of Mandi and stated that young Indians were increasingly becoming a representative of India’s culture and values. She also tied the growing involvement of youth with the government.

The Shifting Stance From Critical to Appreciative

Ranaut’s new views are a marked departure from her previous comments just weeks ago. Then she had criticized the manner of behavior and the language used by the young protesters through social media.

Through posts that quickly caught everyone’s attention, she challenged the manner of expression by certain parts of Gen Z, which earned her the tag of ‘Generation Gutter’. The comments by the actress had not only included Gen Z but also the young women protesting, whose values she questioned.

Her statements set off a chain reaction on the internet, with many social media personalities leveling accusations of making broad generalizations about an entire generation.

Kangana Draws a Line Between Gen Z and Protest Critics

In this particular encounter with the press, it seemed like Kangana was drawing a line between Gen Z as a whole generation and the few people she had criticized before.

As far as Ranaut is concerned, those being criticized cannot represent all of Gen Z. She believes that there are only a few individuals who made inappropriate statements, whereas the rest of Gen Z is worth something to the country.

Youth, Culture and Politics Take Centre Stage

Ranaut also highlighted the growing involvement of young Indians in promoting cultural identity. Referring to the recent opportunity to hear RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, she said the younger generation's increasing engagement with cultural issues was encouraging. Her latest remarks have therefore shifted the conversation from her earlier criticism to the larger question of Gen Z’s role in Indian politics, culture and public life.

Whether the statement will put the controversy behind her remains to be seen, but Ranaut’s contrasting comments have once again placed her views on India’s younger generation in the spotlight. Her statements set off a chain reaction on the internet, with many social media personalities leveling accusations of making broad generalizations about an entire generation.

Kangana Draws a Line Between Gen Z and Protest Critics

In this particular encounter with the press, it seemed like Kangana was drawing a line between Gen Z as a whole generation and the few people she had criticized before.

As far as Ranaut is concerned, those being criticized cannot represent all of Gen Z. She believes that there are only a few individuals who made inappropriate statements, whereas the rest of Gen Z is worth something to the country.