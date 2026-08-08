'Balika Vadhu' actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised with Dengue after working for days with a high fever. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed she honoured professional commitments, including shoots, despite having a 104-degree fever.

'Balika Vadhu' actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised after testing positive for Dengue, following five days of high fever, her husband Milind Chandwani revealed.

Sharing an update on Instagram, Milind said Avika continued to honour her professional commitments despite running a fever as high as 104 degrees. According to him, the actor completed a pending shoot while battling the high fever.

Worked despite 104-degree fever

"Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103-104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day," Milind said.

He further shared that after completing the shoot, Avika had a two-day break, which she spent resting at home. However, she subsequently travelled to Delhi for an advertisement shoot despite continuing to have a fever.

"Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue," Milind said.

Husband praises dedication

He added that he had repeatedly asked Avika to postpone her commitments, assuring her that the producers would understand. However, the actor remained determined to complete the work she had committed to.

"I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, 'Someone will suffer a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be lost. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can,'" he recalled.

Milind also praised Avika for her dedication to her craft and her consideration for the time and resources of others in the industry.

"I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from. The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people's time and resources, I don't think many people in this industry do that," he said.

Milind requested fans to pray for Avika's recovery and expressed his pride in her.

"Anyway, I request all of you to please keep her in your prayers. I am proud of you, Avika," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani)

"103-104° fever. Dengue. Still showed up. Still gave her best. Please keep Avika in your prayers. And when #Bukhaar drops, let's celebrate the hard work behind it. #AvikaGor #Bukhaar #GetWellSoon," Milind wrote in the caption.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married in September 2025. (ANI)