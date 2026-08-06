Lenin Final Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni Movie Hit or Flop? Check Here
Lenin Final Box Office Collections: Akhil Akkineni has finally hit the jackpot. His new movie 'Lenin' has done great business at the box office. So, what are the final numbers and is it a certified hit? Check here
The final verdict on Lenin movie
Akhil Akkineni's film 'Lenin' is heading to OTT. The movie will start streaming on Zee5 from August 7. It was released in theatres on July 10, which means it's coming to digital in just 28 days. This is a common trend for many films now. With its theatrical run ending, let's look at its total collections and see if it was a real hit or a miss.
Lenin received a 'mass' welcome from fans
Lenin movie collections breakdown
Akhil finally gets his big hit
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