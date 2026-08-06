4 4 Image Credit : X/@AnnapurnaStdios

Akhil finally gets his big hit

The film's team, however, announced that it collected Rs 100 crore. There's talk that this claim helped them get an extra Rs 3-4 crore from the OTT platform. Whatever the final collection number, 'Lenin' has joined the hit list. It is now one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. This was Akhil's sixth movie as a hero. After a long struggle, he has finally scored a massive hit and got his first real break. Akhil also received a lot of praise for his performance in the film.