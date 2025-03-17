Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: Sourav Ganguly surprises fans with his police avatar in promo - WATCH

Sourav Ganguly surprises fans by appearing as 'The Bengal Tiger' in a promo for Netflix's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The series premieres on March 20, showcasing a gripping thriller.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

The hype around the upcoming Netflix series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' has increased multiplefold after former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly collaborated with the makers for a promo ahead of its premiere on March 20.

Weeks after director Neeraj Pandey hinted at the possibility of Ganguly's appearance in his upcoming crime drama show, streaming giant Netflix surprised fans by introducing him as a "Bengal Tiger" in the promotional video of the Khakee series.

In the highly viral promo video of the crime show, the former captain donned a police uniform and wielded a baton while auditioning for a role in the upcoming crime drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.
 

article_image2

The video also featured his aggressive rage while he remembers an ex-coach who brought in all the controversies.
Ganguly humorously flexed his diverse cricketing shots while interrogating a prisoner during his audition. The makers of the crime drama show introduced Ganguly as "The Bengal Tiger" in the promo.

While sharing the video, they wrote, "The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix."


article_image3

Talking about this unexpected yet epic collab, Sourav Ganguly expressed his love for thrillers and cop dramas and shared his excitement for the upcoming Khakee: The Bengal Chapter series.

In a press release statement, he said, "As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, Khakee as a franchise is definitely one of my favourites. So when Netflix approached me, I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest installment of Khakee - The Bengal Chapter, in the capacity of a superfan. And I truly feel that."

He continued, "The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata, and the gripping narrative and stellar performances make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a well-made thriller. I have the deepest respect and admiration for a maker like Neeraj Pandey, and this collaboration with Netflix has been an absolute delight. It's a first for me, and I would like to extend my best wishes to the entire team of Khakee. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on March 20 only on Netflix."

The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases the struggles of the officer, who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is also the first Hindi drama to have an entirely Bengali cast.   [WATCH PROMO]

ALSO READ: 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on

