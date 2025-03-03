'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, the highly anticipated sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the crime thriller stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, portraying a gripping tale of law, power struggles, and justice in early 2000s Bengal

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, one of the most highly anticipated series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, is set to premiere soon. Initially announced earlier this year at a special Netflix launch event, the makers have now confirmed the release date of the second installment of the Khakee series, starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

When and Where to Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

On March 3, Netflix India made an official announcement through a collaborative post featuring a fun video. The caption of the video revealed that the show is scheduled for release on March 20, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

The video begins with Prosenjit Chatterjee recording himself, mentioning that people have been curious about when he and Jeet will be seen together as the iconic "Lion and Tiger" duo. He then calls Jeet, who joins him in the video, and Chatterjee humorously introduces him as always making a stylish entrance. In response, Jeet refers to Prosenjit as the "OG Boss." The duo assures viewers that the series will deliver a perfect blend of drama, handled by Prosenjit, and action, led by Jeet. The video concludes with the much-anticipated release date announcement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Plot of the Show

Set in the early 2000s, the storyline revolves around IPS Arjun Maitra, who is determined to bring justice to a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians. In a place where law enforcement struggles to maintain order and shifting loyalties create constant challenges, Maitra must navigate a dangerous landscape to curb the violence that plagues the city.

Cast and Crew

The series is headlined by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, along with Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, and several other prominent actors in key roles.

Neeraj Pandey serves as the showrunner, while Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray have directed the series. Produced by Friday Storytellers, the show is written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The first installment, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, was released in 2022 and received widespread appreciation. Now, with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, audiences can look forward to another thrilling crime saga.

