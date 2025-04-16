Kesari 2 to OMG 2: Top 8 highest grossing courtroom dramas in Bollywood
Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' has become one of India's highest-grossing courtroom dramas. But do you know about the other top-earning films in this genre? Check out the complete list here
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 05:37 PM
2 Min read
Highest-Grossing Courtroom Drama Movies
Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan starrer courtroom drama 'Kesari Chapter 2' is set to release on April 18th. Do you know which are Bollywood's highest-grossing courtroom drama films and their earnings? If not, take a look here
8. Jolly LLB (2013)
Worldwide Collection: ₹48.7 Crore. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film starred Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao.
7. Court: State vs. Nobody (2025)
Worldwide Collection: ₹56 Crore. This Telugu film, directed by Ram Jagdish, stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Shivaji, Harsha Vardhan, and P. Sai Kumar.
6. Neru (2023)
Worldwide Collection: ₹85.6 Crore. This Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, stars Mohanlal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Priyamani, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish.
5. Pink (2016)
Worldwide Collection: ₹104.26 Crore. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.
4. OMG: Oh My God (2012)
Worldwide Collection: ₹123.97 Crore. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, and Om Puri.
3. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
Worldwide Collection: ₹197.34 Crore. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Manav Kaul, and Sayani Gupta.
2. Rustom (2016)
Worldwide Collection: ₹218.12 Crore. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, and Esha Gupta.
1. OMG 2 (2023)
Worldwide Collection: ₹221.08 Crore. Directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar.
