Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar gives THIS advice before watching movie
Kesari Chapter 2 is ready for release. Akshay Kumar is busy promoting the movie, which depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the subsequent legal battle. Akshay plays the role of barrister C. Shankaran Nair
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 12:56 PM
1 Min read
Kesari Chapter 2 is a courtroom drama showcasing the arguments and cross-examinations against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Akshay Kumar requests fans to keep their phones away and listen to every dialogue in the film.
Akshay Kumar appeals to the audience to keep their mobiles away while watching the film.
Akshay Kumar plays C. Shankaran Nair, who fought against the British Crown to expose the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The movie is based on the book "The Case That Shook the Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
The film features R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and other supporting actors.
Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is set to release in theaters on April 18th.
