Waiting for Kesari 2? Watch THESE Akshay Kumar bio-pics on OTT
From Rustom to Sky Force, explore Akshay Kumar's journey through biopics, including hits and flops. Discover where to watch them before the release of Kesari Chapter 2
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 01:54 PM
Rustom
Released in 2016, Akshay Kumar's Rustom was a hit. Watch it on Zee5.
Gold
The 2018 film Gold, a biopic on the Indian hockey team, didn't fare well. Stream it on Prime Video.
Padman
The 2018 superhit Padman, based on the sanitary pad innovator, is available on Netflix.
Samrat Prithviraj
The 2022 flop Samrat Prithviraj can be streamed on Prime Video.
Mission Raniganj
Mission Raniganj (2023) received a lukewarm response. Watch it on Netflix.
Sky Force
The 2025 film Sky Force was well-received, earning around 150 crore in India. Stream it on Prime Video.
