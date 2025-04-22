- Home
Akshay Kumar's Kesari explores the heroic tale of a Malayali lawyer amid the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, highlighting its OTT release, box office triumph, and powerful narrative rooted in history.
Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter Two is earning acclaim across social media, with viewers applauding his powerful performance and the film’s emotional depth. According to Telugu 123, the OTT rights have been bagged by Jio Hotstar for a significant amount, further boosting anticipation around the film’s digital premiere after its theatrical run.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter Two stars Akshay Kumar in a dual role—as a lawyer and as Shankar Nair, the only Malayali to lead the Indian National Congress and serve on the Viceroy's Council. The film powerfully revisits the events surrounding the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Kesari Chapter Two is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire, co-authored by Shankar Nair’s grandson Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.
Ajay Devgn's recent film, Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, also featured Veer Pahari. However, despite a budget of 160 crore, Sky Force reportedly collected only 144 crore at the box office.