Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar. Based on true events, it traces the fight for justice after the 1919 massacre, with strong weekend growth at the box office
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, starring Akshay Kumar, has crossed ₹34 crore at the domestic box office, with ₹4.5 crore collected on its first Monday. The film showed steady growth through the weekend after a modest Friday opening.
The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.39% on Monday. The viewership gradually increased throughout the day — starting with 7.45% in morning shows and peaking at 20.06% during night screenings.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire, the film centers on Justice C. Sankaran Nair's efforts for justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar leads the cast alongside R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film’s weekend trajectory improved significantly, particularly in urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune. He mentioned that performance in other key cities also improved on Sunday. He emphasized the importance of sustaining momentum through the weekdays, especially in light of the absence of major upcoming releases before May 1.