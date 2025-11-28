Raanjhanaa to Kuberaa: Dhanush Highest Grossing Films to Binge on OTT
Dhanush’s latest film Tere Ishk Mein is now in theaters. Before catching it, explore these top 7 highest-grossing Dhanush movies available on OTT, showcasing his powerful performances and blockbuster success.
Raayan
Dhanush's 2024 film 'Raayan' was a huge hit, earning ₹156.1 crore at the box office. You can watch this movie on Prime Video.
Raanjhanaa
The 2013 superhit 'Raanjhanaa' saw the duo of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor create a storm. You can watch this film on Prime Video and ZEE5.
Thiruchitrambalam
Dhanush plays a key role in the 2022 film 'Thiruchitrambalam'. You can watch this movie on Prime Video.
Vaathi
The movie 'Vaathi' was released in 2023. It collected ₹118.2 crore at the box office. If you haven't seen it yet, you can enjoy it on Netflix.
Kuberaa
The 2025 film 'Kubera' starred Dhanush in the lead role. It did a business of ₹137.5 crore at the box office. You can enjoy this movie on Prime Video.
Idli Kadai
The 2025 film 'Idli Kadai' earned big at the box office. You can watch this movie on Netflix.
Captain Miller
The film 'Captain Miller' had a lifetime collection of ₹78.2 crore. If you want to watch this Dhanush movie, you can see it on Prime Video.
