Bad News for Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Actress' Skincare Brand 82E Reports Massive Losses
Brands offering great products at lower prices capturing the market, along with competition from global brands like Estée Lauder, caused a setback for Deepika Padukone.
Reports suggest that '82°E', the skincare brand started by Deepika Padukone, is facing a major financial crisis. The company recorded a loss of Rs 12.3 crore in the 2025 fiscal year, as revealed in documents submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's makeup brand, 'Kay Beauty', is seeing significant growth in the market.
Deepika's company's revenue dropped to Rs 14.7 crore from Rs 21.2 crore in the previous fiscal year. The brand, which launched with high expectations in November 2022, has not been successful so far. The only silver lining is reducing the loss from Rs 23.4 crore in 2024 to Rs 12.3 crore. The company is implementing strict cost-cutting measures to handle the crisis. Expenses were cut from Rs 47.1 crore last year to Rs 25.9 crore this time. Marketing expenses have been slashed from Rs 20 crore to just Rs 4.4 crore.
Why did Deepika face a setback?
The high price is the main challenge '82°E' faces in the market. The products are priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,000. Despite extensive advertising with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, the brand couldn't reach the common people. Brands like Foxtale, Plum, and Dot & Key capturing the market with great products at lower prices was also a setback for Deepika. Competition with global luxury brands like Estée Lauder was also fierce.
Amidst Deepika's decline, Katrina's 'Kay Beauty' is growing rapidly. Launched in partnership with Nykaa, the company has been profitable since 2019. In the 2024 fiscal year, the company earned a revenue of Rs 88.23 crore and a profit of Rs 11.3 crore. Market experts predict this year's revenue will reach Rs 100-105 crore. Nykaa holds 51 percent of the company's shares, while Katrina holds 42 percent.
