Image Credit : youtube/brut india

Reports suggest that '82°E', the skincare brand started by Deepika Padukone, is facing a major financial crisis. The company recorded a loss of Rs 12.3 crore in the 2025 fiscal year, as revealed in documents submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's makeup brand, 'Kay Beauty', is seeing significant growth in the market.

Deepika's company's revenue dropped to Rs 14.7 crore from Rs 21.2 crore in the previous fiscal year. The brand, which launched with high expectations in November 2022, has not been successful so far. The only silver lining is reducing the loss from Rs 23.4 crore in 2024 to Rs 12.3 crore. The company is implementing strict cost-cutting measures to handle the crisis. Expenses were cut from Rs 47.1 crore last year to Rs 25.9 crore this time. Marketing expenses have been slashed from Rs 20 crore to just Rs 4.4 crore.