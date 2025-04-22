- Home
- Entertainment
- (PHOTOS) Sneak peak into 'Kesari Chapter 2' actor Akshay Kumar's bungalow; Check here
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into 'Kesari Chapter 2' actor Akshay Kumar's bungalow; Check here
Akshay Kumar is in the limelight for his film Kesari 2, which is doing well at the box office. Here's the interesting story behind his luxurious bungalow and a glimpse inside
| Updated : Apr 22 2025, 09:49 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Kesari 2 earned ₹34 crore in 4 days. Here's a peek inside Akshay's Juhu bungalow and its story.
28
Akshay's two-story Juhu bungalow is reportedly worth ₹80 crore.
38
Akshay was once turned away from this bungalow during a photoshoot. He later bought it.
48
Akshay's bungalow features exquisite wooden work throughout.
58
Twinkle Khanna designed the interiors, featuring wall paintings in every room.
68
The drawing-room boasts wall paintings and a unique glass chandelier.
78
The garden features statues, greenery, and large trees.
88
Twinkle often shares photos of their home and garden on Instagram.
Top Stories