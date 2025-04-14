Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan fly to Amritsar for promotions [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan head to Amritsar as Kesari 2 promotions begin ahead of its grand release on April 18.



The Kesari 2 team was recently spotted at the airport as they geared up for promotions. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan will be flying to Amritsar to kick off the promotional tour for the much-awaited sequel.

Ananya Panday kept her look elegant and traditional, wearing a simple yet sophisticated anarkali suit in a soft, light shade. Her minimal makeup and subtle accessories added to the graceful appearance, perfectly matching the vibe of the historic film’s theme.

R. Madhavan opted for a classic traditional outfit, spotted in a crisp white kurta-pyjama set. His clean and dignified look reflected simplicity and charm, resonating well with his character in the upcoming patriotic drama. ALSO READ: Kesari 2 song 'O Shera' OUT: Historical court-room drama to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Akshay Kumar chose a more contemporary look, donning a stylish grey cord set. The outfit, both comfortable and trendy, blended perfectly with his charismatic persona, as he led the team with his usual energetic and confident presence.

Kesari 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kesari, is set for release on April 18. The film promises high-octane action and powerful storytelling, continuing the legacy of bravery and sacrifice showcased in the original movie. ALSO READ: 'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar wants England King Charles III to watch movie and realise their mistake; Read on

