Union Minister Hardeep Puri attended the screening of Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar. The film, based on C Sankaran Nair’s fight post-Jallianwala Bagh, releases on April 18, 2025

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri attended the screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 in New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for the event. 

The upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

Before the screening, Union Minister Hardeep Puri interacted with Akshay Kumar and the other lead cast members of the film.
The team of Kesari Chapter 2 expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister and the senior BJP Minister for attending the screening and extending their support to the film. 

