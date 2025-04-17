'Kesari 2': Ananya Panday stands tall with Akshay Kumar in new pictures
Ananya Panday stars as lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, a historical courtroom drama based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, the film releases on April 18, 2025
Ananya Panday will be seen in a powerful new avatar as lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film, set against the harrowing backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also stars Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. A day before its theatrical release, Ananya gave fans a glimpse into the film by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with her co-stars, particularly from intense courtroom scenes.
In the unseen photos shared on social media, Ananya is seen portraying a determined lawyer standing alongside Akshay Kumar’s character. This marks her first on-screen collaboration with the superstar, making it a meaningful moment for her, especially since her father, Chunky Panday, has worked with Akshay in the past.
At a press conference for the film, Ananya mentioned that preparing for the role of Dilreet Gill was both challenging and fulfilling. She described herself as an eager learner and expressed that her academic background helped her approach the role with dedication. She reportedly learned Punjabi for the film and cherished the opportunity to work with Akshay Kumar, whom she has long admired.
Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.
Scheduled to release in theatres on April 18, 2025, the film traces the journey of renowned lawyer C Sankaran Nair as he takes a stand against the British Raj to expose the truth behind one of the darkest events in Indian history—the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.