Kesari 2: 6 films in which Jallianwala Bagh massacre was depicted; Read on
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a dark chapter in Indian history, has been depicted in several films. From 'Gandhi' to 'Sardar Udham', these films portray the tragedy from different perspectives. Let's find out where you can watch these films
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 12:02 PM
1 Min read
Jallianwala Bagh
The 1977 film 'Jallianwala Bagh' is based on the massacre, starring Vinod Khanna, Parikshit Sahni, and Shabana Azmi. Watch it on YouTube.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Ajay Devgn's 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' features the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Stream this superhit film on Amazon Prime Video.
Phillauri
'Phillauri,' a romantic-horror film starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, depicts the Jallianwala Bagh incident. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Rang De Basanti
'Rang De Basanti' also portrays the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth, it's available on Netflix.
Sardar Udham
The 2021 film 'Sardar Udham,' starring Vicky Kaushal, provides a close look at Jallianwala Bagh. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
Gandhi
The film 'Gandhi' features a complete depiction of the Jallianwala Bagh scene. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
