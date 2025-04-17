Image Credit : instagram

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the film with an ‘A’ rating, acknowledging its intense and violent historical content. The movie has a run time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds, suggesting a focused and well-paced narrative. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and others, the film stands out as one of Dharma Productions’ most ambitious ventures.