Kesari 2: Plot, cast, run-time, rating of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday's film
Kesari Chapter 2 is a gripping historical courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan. It explores the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and barrister C. Sankaran Nair’s bold legal fight for justice against the British Empire
Kesari Chapter 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on April 18, 2025, and has sparked significant anticipation. The film is a historical courtroom drama centered around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a tragic and pivotal moment in colonial India's history. It focuses on barrister C. Sankaran Nair’s legal crusade to reveal the truth and seek justice for the massacre's victims.
Adapted from The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the story narrates the courageous efforts of C. Sankaran Nair as he confronts the British legal system. The plot highlights the attempts to suppress information surrounding the massacre and depicts a tense legal battle, particularly between Nair and British lawyer Neville McKinley, with courtroom drama playing a central role.
Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Advocate Sankaran Nair, while R. Madhavan takes on the role of his courtroom adversary, Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, an important supporting character. Regina Cassandra plays Nair’s wife, Palat Kunhimalu Amma. The ensemble cast also features Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer, Alexx O'Nell as Lord Chelmsford, and other notable actors such as Amit Sial, Masaba Gupta, Steven Hartley, and Krish Rao.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved the film with an ‘A’ rating, acknowledging its intense and violent historical content. The movie has a run time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds, suggesting a focused and well-paced narrative. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and others, the film stands out as one of Dharma Productions’ most ambitious ventures.