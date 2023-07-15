Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel shakes Instagram with her Hourglass figure in searing Bikinis, attires

    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. A glance and look at the globally celebrated supermodel and diva's hottest pictures in sizzling bikinis and attires, which are just sensual and unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    A glance at some of the hottest and scintillating outfit looks and bikini attires of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner who looks irresistible.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner goes bold by opting for a totally topless look as she poses by sitting down and hides her assets with her hands. She wears black stiletto heels.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner captured the attention of netizens and fans with a bold and scintillating pose by lying down halfway on a boat in the middle of the sea. Kendall Jenner flaunts her well-toned figure and cleavage in a mango-coloured bikini.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sexy and is the sexiest sight to behold in blonde hair and a black risque strapless leather short outfit with see-through net-material stockings and flaunts her luscious curves and booty in this look.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks stunning and sexy in a beige-coloured bikini and bottoms as she soaks in the sun with wet hair.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sensational and fashionista as she black cut-out-designed strapped bralette with a skirt that flaunts her cleavage and toned body.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks hot and sizzling in this photo as she flaunts her well-toned figure in a black and white thin-stringed bikini and bottoms and is sitting outside the pool and flaunting her bare empty back and booty in this photo.

    article_image8

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks scintillating and drop-dead-gorgeous as she goes topless in this black and white photo. She hides her assets by covering them with her hands and has a no-make-up look.

    article_image9

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

