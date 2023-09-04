Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. A glance and look at the globally celebrated supermodel and diva's hottest pictures in bikinis and bold looks, which are just sensual and unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Some of the hottest and scintillating bikini looks of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner are here. She looks tempting in these viral photos that are a must-have for every girl's beach vacation.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner seems relaxed as she channels her inner seductress and lies on the boat sexily and flaunts her cleavage, toned stomach and thighs in a black striped bikini.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner flaunts her sexy figure and cleavage in a brown striped bikini as she poses in front of the camera.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner captured the attention of netizens and fans with a bold and scintillating pose by lying down halfway on a boat in the middle of the sea. Kendall Jenner flaunts her well-toned figure and cleavage in a mango-coloured bikini.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks sensational and stunning in this black see-through top that flaunts her breasts with the risque skirt that flaunts her abs with short bob hair.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner amplifies the sexiness in the risque bare-chested look. She flaunts her breasts and cleavage, which are smartly covered by her hands, alongside the silver-blingy pants that add more poise.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner goes bold by opting for a totally topless look as she poses by sitting down and hides her assets with her hands. She wears black stiletto heels.

