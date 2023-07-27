Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts assets in SEXIEST denim on denim look; see searing pictures

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    The globally renowned model and fashionista Kendall Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. A look at the globally celebrated supermodel and diva's recent hottest pictures in sizzling denim-on-denim outfit look, which are just sensual and unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    A glance at the hottest and scintillating recent VIRAL denim-on-denim outfit look of global fashion icon and socialite Kendall Jenner who looks irresistible.

    article_image2

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner has captured the attention of her fans and netizens as she sets the fashion game rolling by flaunting her breasts in an open denim dark blue jacket by Calvin Klein.

    article_image3

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks damn hot and sizzling in this grey-coloured deep-neck plunging neckline Calvin Klein bra and bottoms as she flaunts her SVELTE figure, booty, and breasts.

    article_image4

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner goes bold as she shows off her toned half-back with this unkempt Calvin Klein denim jacket that is completely open and unbuttoned and is held delicately by Kendall. Her intense pose is a mix of hotness and appeal.

    article_image5

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks drop-dead-gorgeous and is a sight to behold in a Calvin Klein dark blue denim jacket, which is open and unbuttoned and shows off her breasts.

    article_image6

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is looking toward the camera and is flaunting her Clavin Klein dark blue coloured denim jacket, which is open and flaunts her breasts.

    article_image7

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner looks like a sexy siren and scintillating diva in a dark blue denim open jacket as she looks downwards. She is flaunting her breasts in this hot denim outfit.

    article_image8

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner goes bold by opting for a totally bold look as she poses by lying down in an open Calvin Klein denim blue jacket and hides her assets with the jacket. She gives intense looks at the camera.

    article_image9

    Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram

    Kendall Jenner goes bold by opting for a totally bare look as she poses by sitting down and hides her assets with her hands. She wears black stiletto heels.

