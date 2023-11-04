Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos)

Kendall Jenner’s mother, Kris, and elder sisters, Kim Kardashian, posted unseen pictures of the model and expressed their love for her. Adding to the celebrations, Khloe Kardashian also shared a special message for her sister.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner turned 28 today, and the Kardashian-Jenner family sent her birthday wishes via social media. As a star of the 20-season reality series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which offered viewers an intimate glimpse into Kendall's family dynamics, Kendall gained notoriety.

She also became well-known in the modelling and fashion industries. Kim and Khloe Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the model on social media and showed their affection for her.

Images from Kendall Jenner's early years were shared on Kris Jenner's Instagram account, along with a little video showing the model spinning around in a blue gown that transformed into the iconic Wonder Woman costume.

Kendall’s mother wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!” Kris added that her daughter has a beautiful smile and that her energy is “contagious.” Further she praised her for making everyone feel important around her. “You have the biggest heart and are so compassionate and caring to everyone. You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy. I love you soooo much my beautiful girl… Mommy xo,” said Kris.



Kim Kardashian also shared a special message for her sister. Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! Kendall Jenner, our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness.”

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “You open up my mind to different perspectives in life. You encourage others to challenge themselves, and to be better versions of who they are.”

Khloe also added that her sister is very talented and said, “Your free spirit is glittering gold. You are magnetic and inspiring. You bring a joy that’s infectious. … I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are.” Khloe expressed that she is lucky to have Kendall by her side and concluded the note wishing her a very happy birthday.

