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Katrina Kaif Swears by Her Mother-in-Law’s Famous DIY Hair Oil for Healthy, Shiny Hair
Are you a new mom and worried about your postpartum hair loss? Worry not, today we bring you Katrina Kaif's mother-in-law-approved hair oil recipe to say hello to shiny, thick hair. Keep reading!
Hello mama!
Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the best phase of her life as she has become a mom to a baby boy - Vihaan Kaushal. The actress welcomed her baby on November 7, 2025 with husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress recently shared some cute pictures on her Instagram of the three of them, and fans could not believe how stunning her hair looked.
Hair she goes!
Katrina has always had sleek, straight, shiny hair. But they look even better and healthier in her recent pictures. Seems like the secret behind her luscious hair is the secret DIY oil recipe her mother-in-law whips up for her.
DIY mix!
While speaking with The Week in 2024, Katrina shared that the oil made by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, contains onion, amla, and avocado, along with a few other nourishing ingredients that give love and care to her hair.
What Katrina said about the hair oil
"It's the most incredible hair oil that I've been using,” she said.
Benefits!
Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and is widely used in traditional hair-care routines.
Onion juice is known to reduce premature greying and tackle dandruff.
Avocado is deeply nourishing and moisturising due to its natural oils and healthy fats. It also includes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Results may vary from person to person. New mothers, pregnant women, and individuals with sensitive skin or scalp should consult a doctor or dermatologist before trying this DIY hair oil.)
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