Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and is widely used in traditional hair-care routines.

Onion juice is known to reduce premature greying and tackle dandruff.

Avocado is deeply nourishing and moisturising due to its natural oils and healthy fats. It also includes polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Results may vary from person to person. New mothers, pregnant women, and individuals with sensitive skin or scalp should consult a doctor or dermatologist before trying this DIY hair oil.)