Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Celebrities Who Run Successful Businesses
Are you someone who wants to start a successful business but is skeptical about the motivation? Do not worry, today we bring you a few Bollywood names who are killer entrepreneurs. Keep scrolling!
Business on their minds!
Many Bollywood celebs love to invest their money in creating a brand for themselves. While some like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone failed to make a solid mark, we have a few names from the glam industry that will motivate you to be an entrepreneur.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is the founder of Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable and eco-friendly clothing line for kids, maternity wear, and adults.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's beauty line, Kay By Katrina, is immensely successful. Her makeup products receive great reviews from users and fans.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik is the co-founder and the face behind HRX, one of India's most successful homegrown fitness and athleisure brands.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka loves self care. Naturally she is the co-founder of the globally recognised haircare line Anomaly Haircare and formerly part-owner of Sona Restaurant in New York.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti runs a successful skincare line by the name of Hyphen. She is known for taking criticism positively and coming back stronger with improved products.
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