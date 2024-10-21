Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra shares adorable moments from celebration [PICTURES]

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in New Delhi, showcasing their joyful chemistry through candid moments captured in viral photos. Raghav expressed admiration for Parineeti’s dedication to fasting, while their coordinated outfits and loving gestures made the occasion memorable for fans

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently marked their first Karwa Chauth in New Delhi, an occasion filled with love and tradition. The couple shared delightful moments on social media, capturing the essence of their relationship. From playful antics to heartfelt gestures, their celebration became a heartwarming display of devotion and joy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in New Delhi, with their photos quickly going viral on social media. One candid shot captured Raghav playfully tugging Parineeti’s ponytail, a moment netizens adored, applauding the couple’s fun and affectionate chemistry during the traditional celebration

Raghav, sharing photos of the day, expressed admiration for Parineeti’s dedication to fasting. He reflected on her strength throughout the day, praising her love and grace in observing the fast. In one image, he helped Parineeti break her fast by giving her water, a gesture that touched many fans online

Parineeti donned a rani pink salwar suit for her first Karwa Chauth, accessorizing her outfit with elegant jhumkis. Raghav, complementing her, wore a pista green kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, with their coordinated looks winning hearts

Another photograph showed Parineeti surrounded by women with their sargi thalis, participating in the festive rituals

In one candid moment, the couple was seen sharing laughter while relaxing on a lawn, capturing the joyous and lighthearted essence of the day

One image had Raghav admiring Parineeti’s mehendi design, showcasing the couple’s tender bond. The couple also took a peaceful walk in the park, with each image reflecting the warmth of their relationship and the serenity of the occasion

Earlier, Parineeti had shared a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which she chose for the special day. She had travelled from Mumbai the day before to be with Raghav in New Delhi, ensuring they could celebrate Karwa Chauth together

Fans of the couple, lovingly dubbed "Raghneeti," showered them with compliments online. Their love and genuine moments shared during the celebration resonated with many, making the festival extra special for their admirers. The couple’s Karwa Chauth celebration beautifully merged tradition and joy. Each photograph reflected their deep bond, with their candid moments becoming instant hits on social media, adding to the festive cheer

