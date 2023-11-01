Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput, celebrities perform rituals at Anil Kapoor's house

Prominent celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, participate in Karwa Chauth 2023 rituals, a traditional Hindu fast for married women, as they await the moon's appearance.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karwa Chauth is a festival that goes beyond fasting; it's a celebration of feminine strength and spirit. Notably, many celebrities, such as Mira Rajput and a close friend of Shilpa Shetty, came together to partake in the rituals.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty exuded glamour in her dazzling dark pink saree adorned with silver embellishments on the blouse.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mira Rajput radiates elegance in a stunning red saree featuring a golden border and embellished blouse.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty's dear friend radiantly wore a red saree, captivating the camera with her beautiful smile.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Geeta Basra, the wife of famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh, graced the occasion in a striking red saree.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty and her close friend strike a joyous pose as they prepare for the upcoming rituals. Shilpa Shetty is seen holding a decorated thali.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonam Kapoor graced the occasion of Karwa Chauth at her Juhu residence, dressed in a beautiful pink and grey saree.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty was papped with her husband Raj Kundra while they celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India, primarily in the northern regions, with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The main ritual of Karwa Chauth involves married women observing a day-long fast, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

This fast is rigorous, as participants abstain from food and water throughout the day, which can last for up to 15 hours.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karwa Chauth is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of the strong bond between husband and wife. It is a day that brings families together, and the rituals and customs provide a sense of unity and love among married couples.