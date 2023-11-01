Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty to Mira Rajput, celebrities perform rituals at Anil Kapoor's house

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prominent celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, participate in Karwa Chauth 2023 rituals, a traditional Hindu fast for married women, as they await the moon's appearance.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karwa Chauth is a festival that goes beyond fasting; it's a celebration of feminine strength and spirit. Notably, many celebrities, such as Mira Rajput and a close friend of Shilpa Shetty, came together to partake in the rituals.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty exuded glamour in her dazzling dark pink saree adorned with silver embellishments on the blouse.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mira Rajput radiates elegance in a stunning red saree featuring a golden border and embellished blouse.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty's dear friend radiantly wore a red saree, captivating the camera with her beautiful smile.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Geeta Basra, the wife of famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh, graced the occasion in a striking red saree.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty and her close friend strike a joyous pose as they prepare for the upcoming rituals. Shilpa Shetty is seen holding a decorated thali.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor graced the occasion of Karwa Chauth at her Juhu residence, dressed in a beautiful pink and grey saree.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty was papped with her husband Raj Kundra while they celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's house. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India, primarily in the northern regions, with great enthusiasm and devotion.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The main ritual of Karwa Chauth involves married women observing a day-long fast, from sunrise to moonrise, for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    This fast is rigorous, as participants abstain from food and water throughout the day, which can last for up to 15 hours.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karwa Chauth is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of the strong bond between husband and wife. It is a day that brings families together, and the rituals and customs provide a sense of unity and love among married couples.

