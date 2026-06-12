Karuppu continued its box office journey on Day 28 by collecting Rs 37 lakh net in India, registering a slight drop from the previous day's earnings. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 195.18 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 225.57 crore.

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The movie has also performed well in overseas markets, earning Rs 80.90 crore internationally. With strong contributions from both domestic and foreign territories, Karuppu's worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 306.47 crore.