Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 28: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 28: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy action drama Karuppu is nearing the end of its theatrical run after four successful weeks in cinemas. As the film begins streaming on OTT, it has already crossed Rs 306 crore
Karuppu Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu continued its box office journey on Day 28 by collecting Rs 37 lakh net in India, registering a slight drop from the previous day's earnings. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 195.18 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 225.57 crore.
ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 23: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Movie Crosses Rs. 300 Crore World Wide
The movie has also performed well in overseas markets, earning Rs 80.90 crore internationally. With strong contributions from both domestic and foreign territories, Karuppu's worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 306.47 crore.
Strong Four-Week Run at the Box Office
The fantasy action drama enjoyed a solid theatrical run throughout its first month. It opened with a remarkable Rs 113.85 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 54.30 crore in Week 2 and Rs 21.20 crore in Week 3.
During its fourth week, the film added another Rs 5.83 crore to its tally. Despite entering the final stage of its theatrical journey, Karuppu has maintained a steady audience presence and emerged as one of the notable Tamil releases of the year.
Tamil Nadu Leads as Film Arrives on OTT
On Day 28, Karuppu was screened in 877 shows across the country. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.39 percent, with evening shows attracting the highest audience turnout.
Tamil Nadu remained the film's strongest market, contributing the majority of the day's earnings. Meanwhile, the movie has now officially started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing viewers to watch it from home while it completes its final days in theatres.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles and combines fantasy, action and drama elements that have resonated with audiences during its theatrical run.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.